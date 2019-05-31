Summer Fun for Future Scientists and Fashionistas

New Castle County Summer Camps will offer Science Explorers Camps and Fashion Camps.

Science Explorers Camp allows children to explore the world of science with hands-on activities designed to inspire and appeal to a variety of interests. The camp, for ages 7-12, will be held at Rockwood Park Carriage House (4651 Washington St. Extension). The fee is $130 per camper per week. Extended care is available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for an additional $35 per week. The program dates are June 17-21, July 8-12 and Aug. 5-9. For more information, visit nccde.org.

Great Taste Design has been investing in girl power since 2009 with its Fashion Camps, which is in partnership with New Castle County Summer Camps. Fashion Camp takes a unique approach to supporting the girls power revolution as it mixes the love for art and design with building self-efficacy. Participants learn goal-setting and project planning skills as they develop the “Yes I Can” attitude. It teaches sewing, design, leadership and life skills in an all-girl format. Campers will design and produce several take-home projects. The program, for ages 7-13, is $175 per camper, and runs from July 22-26. For more information, call 357-9521.