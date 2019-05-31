Park Expansion in Yorklyn

DNREC’s Division of Parks & Recreation has acquired 86 acres of land in Yorklyn to expand the recently-created Auburn Valley State Park (3000 Creek Rd., Hockessin). The preservation of the two parcels, each about 43 acres, will make possible expansion of recreational activities at the 452-acre park. The new acquisition will also benefit the Red Clay Creek watershed by protecting important headwaters and lands along a tributary to the creek. For more information, visit news.delaware.gov.
