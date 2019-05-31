Gelato and Park Improvements

On Thursday, June 6, from 5-8 p.m. at the Brandywine Park (1001 N. Park Dr.) the Friends of Wilmington Parks will host the 12th annual Jasper Crane Rose Garden Party. The event will feature gourmet catering by Caffe Gelato, an open bar, live music by Betty and the Bullet, a silent auction, horse-drawn carriage rides around Brandywine Park, and fun for all ages. Proceeds will go to support important park improvement initiatives and programming led by Friends of Wilmington Parks in partnership with Delaware State Parks. Admission ranges from $0-$170. For more information visit friendsofwilmingtonparks.org.
