Worth Trying – May 2019

Suggestions from our staff, contributors and readers

Red Plate Special

Automobile license plates are a big deal to many Delawareans. However, instead of simply purchasing a vanity tag or investing in a rare plate in hopes that it appreciates in value, why not do something “beautiful” with your license plate? By purchasing a Keep Delaware Beautiful plate, you accomplish the goal of having a unique tag while generating funds for the Keep Delaware Beautiful campaign, whose mission is to reduce littering, encourage recycling and beautify our state – worthwhile goals. The KDB red plate with gold lettering is also eye-catching. To purchase a plate, visit KeepDelawareBeautiful.com.

— Jerry duPhily, Publisher

Purge the Plastics

My household has recently made a dramatic change to try to eliminate our use of plastics wherever possible. Over the last year, China has started to refuse America’s recycling materials and the results are not good. Most U.S. cities are now simply burning flammable waste because there’s nowhere to put it (Philadelphia is incinerating 200 tons of recyclables a day, which causes pollution and health concerns for surrounding areas). Not only that, but most plastics can only be recycled one time! What changes have we made? No more shampoo bottles. No bodywash. No lotion containers. You can now get all of these products in bar form, with eco-friendly packaging. We even ditched the plastic toothbrushes and replaced them with bamboo alternatives (Thanks, Courtney). We only use reusable shopping bags, water bottles and coffee cups. We plan on changing something new every week. We’re the annoying folks who will tell you to do the same. Options are out there and if we don’t change now, this problem will take hundreds of years to reverse (if we’re lucky).

— Matt Loeb, Production Manager

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

If you love true crime as much as I do, this new eight-part Netflix documentary series is perfect for you. The story revolves around Madeleine McCann, a three-year-old child who disappeared on May 3, 2007, from her bed in a vacation apartment in Praia da Luz, a resort in the Algarve region of Portugal. To this day, her whereabouts remains unknown. Packed with suspense, hope, and compelling interviews, this series will keep you up at night wondering what really happened to Madeleine McCann on that summer night.

— Paige Dana, Intern

Let’s Get Twisted

In recent years, frozen yogurt has become increasingly popular, and if you’ve been in one of the shops, you know why. Twisted in Middletown has become one of my favorite stops. The staff is always friendly, and they always have a great selection of flavors, which changes regularly. Frozen yogurt shops are fun, especially for kids, because you get to serve yourself with whatever flavor and toppings you want, and you pay by weight, so you only pay for the amount you want. On Mondays, Twisted has a “no weigh day” where you pay by cup size. You can get a small cup and fill it over the top and still only pay $4.50! On those days, I prefer to go for a little bit of frozen yogurt and pile on the toppings. Twisted also started including hand-made ice cream sandwiches made with their frozen yogurt, and hand-made edible cookie dough, both of which I have tried and loved. The creamy or fruity flavors have taken the world by storm, and honestly, I have started to prefer frozen yogurt to ice cream.

— Emily Stover, Intern