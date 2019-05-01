Laugh It Up at Hotel du Pont

A night of laughs is in store at the Hotel du Pont on Saturday, May. 4. From 7-10 p.m., Comedy Night will be in full swing, with comedians who have credits from HBO, Comedy Central, and NBC’s Last Comic Standing. Leading off will be Corey Alexander, followed by Anita Wise, the featured artist of the night. Headlining the show will be Tom Daddario. Tickets for the show are $50, which includes an appetizer buffet and cash bar available throughout the night. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8. Reservations are required, and can be made on the hotel’s Opentable page, or by calling 594-3255.
