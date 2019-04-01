Tuned In – April 2019

Not-to-be-missed music news



Movie House Concerts

Live Music @ Theatre N, a concert series that began earlier this year, continues this spring. The 200-seat movie house, which regularly shows independent films, has added live music to the lineup. Theatre N offers bands a venue “that isn’t readily available in the area,” says new Creative Director Dan Lord. “Our goal for the series is to help cement Theatre N as a community space in Wilmington and to put on shows with a higher production value than what you normally see in the local music scene.”

On Thursday, April 11, Sarah Koon will headline an all-female lineup that includes M. Bullette and Fascinations Grand Chorus. On Thursday, May 9, lower case blues band will perform along with The Greg Sover Band and Susquehanna Floods.

Tickets for the live music series are usually $5 in advance and $10 day at the door. Visit theatren.com for tickets and future show schedule.

Downtown Metal Fest

Old and new come together at The Queen in Wilmington on Saturday, April 13. Metal Fest is a night of tribute to past favorites and a celebration of metal bands of the present. Featured performers include Critical Acclaim (Avenged Sevenfold tribute band) and The Battle of Los Angeles (Rise Against the Machine tribute band). The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. and doors open an hour prior. Tickets are $15 and all ages are welcome. For information and tickets, visit thequeenwilmington.com.

Arden To Host Jason Ricci

Jason Ricci will be performing on Saturday, April 13, at 8 p.m. at the Arden Gild Hall (2126 The Highway, Arden). Ricci is internationally known and is the two-time and reigning Blues Music Award winner for Best Harmonica Player. Through two-plus decades of endless touring, TV appearances, recordings and the internet, Ricci’s style of playing has been so influential that an entire younger generation of players are imitating his music, clothes, gear and stage presence. He will be accompanied by his New Orleans-based band, The Bad Kind. For tickets, visit ardenconcerts.com.

Firefly Launches Shuttle Program

The East Coast’s largest music and camping festival, Firefly, located in Dover, has partnered with Visit Delaware, the Delaware Lottery, Delaware Office of Highway Safety and DART to develop the event’s first multi-city transportation program. The Visit Delaware Shuttle Program will be making stops at a number of popular locations, including Wilmington Station (Amtrak), beach area hotels, Newark (University of Delaware) and northern Delaware area hotels. This new transportation program will offer fans staying throughout the state a safe, stress-free, sober and environmentally responsible way to explore travel to the 2019 Firefly Music Festival (June 20-23). Visit FireflyFestival.com.

Delaware Loves Jazz Festival

WVUD radio personality Richard Blackwell will host the Delaware Loves Jazz Festival at P.S. Dupont Middle School (701 W. 34th St., Wilmington) on Saturday, May 4 (2-5:30pm). The event will feature internationally known trumpeter Willie Bradley and acclaimed saxophonist/vocalist/songwriter Paula Atherton. A question-and-answer session will be held after the show. The festival also will feature art vendors and food. Tickets are $30 for guests over 18 and $20 for ages 18 and under. For more information, search Delaware Loves Jazz on eventbrite.com.

The Sounds Of Silence

Ernest & Scott Taproom (902 N. Market St., Wilmington) invites guests to experience a Silent Party on Saturday, April 13, in which the only music provided will be through Channel 3 headphones. The headphones enable guests to switch from Latin to Hip-Hop to Caribbean music throughout the party, which starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10. For more information or to purchase tickets, search Silence the City on eventbrite.com.

UD Salutes Composers

Tiger Lily Music, a celebration of works by underrepresented composers, including women, Latinos and African-Americans, will be presented by the University of Delaware’s Department of Music faculty and friends on Tuesday, April 16, at Gore Recital Hall (110 Orchard Rd., Newark). Showtime is 8 p.m., and tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for UD faculty/staff/alumni and seniors, and $5 for students. For more information, visit Music.udel.edu/events.

Tweed Headed For Camp Bisco

Tweed, a funktronika powerhouse consisting of Joe Vela, AJ DiBiase, Jon Tomczak and Dan McDonald, will be playing at Camp Bisco, an outdoor music festival held at picturesque Montage Mountain (1000 Montage Mountain Rd., Scranton, Pennsylvania). Hailing from Philadelphia, the band formed in 2010 at the University of Delaware. The festival will take place on July 18-20 and all tickets are sold as three-day festival passes ranging from $159 to $279. For more information, visit campbisco.com.

Kim Richey Trio Visits Kennett Square

The Kim Richey Trio, with special guests Jordie Lane and Clare Reynolds, will perform at The Kennett Flash on Sunday, April 7. As both a roots singer and subtle excavator of the human condition, Richey’s 2018 release Edgeland has been critically applauded and she has sung on records for Ryan Adams, Shawn Colvin, Isbell, and Rodney Crowell. Advance tickets are $27, and tickets at the door will be $32. Tickets are available at kennettflash.org.