DECO Debut

Much-anticipated Downtown Wilmington food hall opens this month

A new chapter in downtown Wilmington’s dining scene will begin on Thursday, April 18 with the opening of DECO, a 13,000-square-foot food hall. DECO will feature eight restaurant concepts, a bar, and event space in the rejuvenated ground floor of the Dupont Building at 10th and Orange streets.

Grand opening festivities will span two full days, beginning at 5 p.m. on April 18 and continuing with events on Friday, April 19, from 7 a.m. until midnight. The grand opening party will spread throughout DECO’s indoor and outdoor drinking and dining spaces, including the soaring atrium bar, private event space and bathrooms outfitted with custom murals from local artists. The event will feature live music, swag giveaways, entertainment for kids and families, a photo booth, and food and drink for purchase from DECO vendors, who will be announced closer to the opening.

Following the grand opening, DECO will be open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and bar service, weekdays starting at 7 a.m. and closing at 11 p.m., with extended hours on weekends. The extended hours will be welcome news to those who complain of a lack of late-night and weekend dining options downtown.

The food hall will be managed by Imian Partners, operators of Constitution Yards Beer Garden on the Riverfront.

DECO is currently seeking artists to paint custom murals on the bathroom walls. Artists are encouraged to submit their credentials and ideas to hello@decowilmington.com. Five winners will be chosen. Each winner will receive a $750 commission to transform the walls of a bathroom stall into a vibrant piece of art.

One of DECO’s kitchens, known as The Pop-Up, will serve as a rotating test kitchen, available to chefs and restaurateurs in two-week and one-month blocks. The Pop-Up is a place for chefs to experiment with new dishes, work from a test kitchen, or simply get guests interested in something new. For visitors, it will provide continually changing culinary options. Interested chefs should reach out to DECO directly at hello@decowilmington.com.

In addition to eight distinctive kitchens, DECO will feature a full bar. The bar’s double-height space will provide a dramatic centerpiece for the food hall and serve as a stunning backdrop for DECO’s private event space. For more on the event space, email hello@decowilmington.com.