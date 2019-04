Grab your family and friends and come make Newark beautiful on Saturday, April 6. Volunteers are invited to gather at the Municipal Building (220 S. Main St.) at 8 a.m. for a three-hour cleanup effort. Trash bags and snacks will be provided to all, and the first 200 volunteers will receive T-shirts. For more information or to volunteer for the clean-up, call the Recreation Office at 366-7000.