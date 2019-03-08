Newark Wine & Dine Extravaganza

Wine & Dine is a culinary and wine event featuring an array of tasty delights prepared by the chefs of downtown Newark’s restaurants, complemented by fine wines from around the world. On Saturday, March 30, from 12-5 p.m., 17 restaurants will create a special menu to showcase their culinary abilities. The first 2,000 attendees will receive a complimentary commemorative wine-tasting glass and wine pouch. Attendees must be at least 21 years of age with proper I.D. to participate in wine tastings. For more information, visit newarkde.gov/winedine.
