Chaddsford Winery Raises Funds for St. Jude

Since its founding in 1962, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has been dedicated to researching cures for diseases and saving young lives. On Thursday, March 28, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Chaddsford Winery will host a fundraiser for the nationally known organization. The event will offer wine tastings, light appetizers, special pricing on take-home wine and raffle items. Tickets are $50, with proceeds benefiting St. Jude, including 15 percent of every Chaddsford Winery purchase. For information or tickets, visit eventbrite.com and search St. Jude Wine Event.
