After a successful debut, the After-the-Bell program at Kennett Middle School is back for round two. The non-profit organization, which provides free after-school programs for middle school students, will be hosting A Taste of Kennett in the loft at Holly Peters Rug Studio (109 S. Broad St.) on Friday, March 22, from 7-10 p.m. There will be live music, open bar and cuisine from local restaurants. Tickets are $70. For more information, visit afterthebell.org.
