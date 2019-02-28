The Delaware Division of the Arts will host the free Annual State Employee Art Exhibition until March 18 at the Art Center/Gallery at Delaware State University, Dover. The reception and awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 17, at 1 p.m. in the Longwood Auditorium, Bank of America Building at Delaware State. Cash prizes will be awarded in several categories, including: Adult – Amateur, Intermediate, Professional; Youth/Teen; Best of Show, and People’s Choice. There also will be an Art Education Aware of $200 for reimbursement for arts instruction and materials. For more information, visit arts.delaware.gov.
