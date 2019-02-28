Irish Spring

City goes all out when it comes to St. Patrick’s Day



The celebration of St. Patrick’s Day is big in Wilmington. So big, in fact, that this year the festivities span two weekends.

Wilmington’s annual rite of spring kicks off with the 29th annual St. Paddy’s Loop on Saturday, March 9, beginning at 8 p.m. This is the first time in Loop history that the St. Paddy’s Loop is happening on a different day than the Irish Culture Club of Delaware’s annual parade. However, with the traditional St. Patrick’s Day falling on Sunday, March 17, Loop venues thought it wise to space things out.

Ten clubs will participate in the Loop, with a one-time $10 cover gaining you admission to all venues. Your admission wristband also will display a discount code, entitling you to special pricing for Lyft ride-share services. In addition, Guinness beer and Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey specials will be featured at all Loop venues. For the complete Loop roster, visit OutAndAboutNow.com

A weekend later, the Irish Culture Club’s 44th St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Hooley will take place on March 16. The parade, which lasts about one hour, begins at Fourth and King streets at noon and proceeds up King to 15th Street. Immediately following the parade, the Irish Culture Club’s traditional Hooley will take place at the corner of King & 12th streets. Tickets to the Hooley are $20 for those 21 years or older and entitle you to a commemorative mug with unlimited beer until 4 p.m. For more information, visit IrishDe.org.