DAM Spotlights Local Artists

The Delaware Art Museum recently announced the inaugural year of the Distinguished Artist Series, a core part of the museum’s vision to highlight local artists and welcome diverse audiences. The program celebrates artists who have—for 50 years or more—impacted contemporary art in the greater Wilmington area through their artistic practices, teaching, and support for the community and its various institutions.

The Distinguished Artist Series will begin on Saturday, March 23, with a two-person exhibition of paintings by Edward Loper, Sr. and Edward Loper, Jr. Edward Loper, Sr. lived his entire life in Delaware and taught generations of local artists. His son is equally prolific. He is the former head of the Visual Arts Department at Christina Cultural Arts Center and he has participated in numerous solo and group exhibitions throughout the region. The Lopers on Film exhibit will end on May 12, while The Loper Tradition exhibit will end on Aug. 4. On Sept. 7, an exhibition of the late Mitch Lyons will follow. Visit delart.org for more information.