The Junior League of Wilmington’s fourth annual Women’s Leadership Summit is set for Saturday, March 2, at the Executive Banquet & Conference Center in Newark. The summit will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offers an opportunity for women from throughout the Delaware Valley and beyond who are seeking to elevate their leadership skills. Attendees will connect with like-minded individuals and focus on both professional and personal growth through a diverse program of workshops and panels. The lunchtime keynote will be delivered by Delaware College of Art and Design President Jean Dahlgren, and there will be a legislative panel session and a panel session led by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women. Tickets are $65 and are available along with the full list of speakers and presentation topics at womenleadde.org.
