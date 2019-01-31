Spaceboy Clothing Turns 10

Spaceboy Clothing will help commemorate its 10th anniversary by moving to a larger store on Market Street in Downtown Wilmington. The custom clothing retailer, previously located at 711 N. Market, will take over the space at 706 N. Market St., which was occupied by Jerry’s Arterama. The new space will be stocked with house-made T-shirts designed by local artists, will feature a vintage clothing and furniture section, and will offer event space equipped with full stage, lighting and sound. An anniversary celebration is planned for Saturday, March 2. Visit SpaceBoyClothing.com for details.
So, what do you think? Please comment below.