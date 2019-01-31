Calling All Bibliophiles

The Wilmington branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will host a book sale at Wilmington’s Concord Mall on the weekend of Feb.22-24. This event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., except on Sunday, which will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Proceeds from the sale help fund college scholarships for women. On Saturday, children’s books are half priced, and starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, customers can fill a bag of books for $10. For more information, visit Wilmington-de.aauw.net/booksale.
So, what do you think? Please comment below.