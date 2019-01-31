Artist Kadir Nelson At Wilmington Library

Critically acclaimed artist, illustrator and author Kadir Nelson will be hosting a book signing, free book giveaway and art exhibit at the downtown Wilmington Library on Thursday, Feb. 7. The award-winning artist has created artwork for more than 50 pictures books including Will Smith’s Just the Two of Us and Debbie Allen’s Dancing in the Wings. Nelson is best known for the album artwork of platinum selling rapper Drake’s Nothing Was the Same and Michael Jackson’s posthumously released album Michael. The reading party and book signing will take place at 10am. The art exhibit, presentation and wine & cheese reception will convene at 6pm. For more information, visit www.wilmington.lib.de.us.
So, what do you think? Please comment below.