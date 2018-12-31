Worth Trying Indie Films

Soon-to-be released and released in late 2018

Cold War – Written and directed by Pawel Pawlikowski (Ida, My Summer of Love), this story is set against the background of the Cold War in the 1950s in Poland, Berlin, Yugoslavia and Paris. The film depicts a passionate love story between two people of different backgrounds and temperaments who are fatefully mismatched. (in Polish, B & W)

Roma – Written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Children of Men, Y Tu Mamá También), this film chronicles a year in the life of a middle-class family in Mexico City in the early 1970s. A Netflix film, it was excluded from the Cannes Film Festival since it was made for a “streaming” platform. Cuarón and Netflix reluctantly agreed to show the film in theaters, so it can compete in film festivals. (in Spanish, B & W)

All is True – Written by Kenneth Branagh, this was a limited release in late December. Starring Branagh, Judi Dench and Ian McKellen, it’s a look at the final days in the life of William Shakespeare. (In iambic pentameter [just kidding])

The Heiresses (Jan. 16 limited release) – Chela and Chiquita are both descended from wealthy families in Asunción and have been together for more than 30 years. Recently their financial situation has worsened, and they begin selling off their inherited possessions. But when their debts lead to Chiquita being imprisoned on fraud charges, Chela is forced to face a new reality. Driving for the first time in years, she begins to provide a taxi service to a group of elderly wealthy ladies (from Paraguay).

Everybody Knows (Feb. 8 release) – From writer/director Asghar Farhadi (About Elly, The Salesman, A Separation), this film stars Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Ricardo Darin. Laura, a Spanish woman living in Buenos Aires, returns to her hometown outside Madrid with her two children to attend her sister’s wedding. The trip is marred by unexpected events that bring secrets into the open. (in Spanish)

Under the Eiffel Tower (Feb. 8 limited release) – Stuart is a having a mid-life crisis. Desperate for something more in life, he tags along on his best friend’s family vacation to Paris, then proposes to his friend’s 24-year-old daughter, Rosalind, while standing under the Eiffel Tower.

Birds of Passage (Feb. 13 limited release) – This highly acclaimed film is a crime epic, spanning generations, like The Godfather or Scarface, and focusing on two rival gangs who get into the marijuana growing and exporting business. The two indigenous Colombian families begin a violent drug war that ends up destroying their lives and their culture. (from Columbia).