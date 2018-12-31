New Director For Wilmington Renaissance

Wilmington Renaissance Corp., a non-profit founded in 1993 that is focused on community and economic development in the city, has named Renata Kowalczyk as its new directing manager. Kowalczyk has a bachelors and master’s degree, both in business administration, and has more than 20 years of experience in the business sector in New York, Seattle and Wilmington. She is a member of several Wilmington organizations, including Delaware Shakespeare, Forum of Executive Women Delaware and the Rotary Club. “I believe that with my passion for creating thriving communities, experience in strategic planning and partnership building, I can help usher in another quarter-century of dynamic projects and big ideas for Wilmington Renaissance Corp.,” Kowalczyk says. “I’m ready to get started.”
