Growing Your Knowledge At DCH

This month, the Delaware Center for Horticulture is offering a pair of events for those interested in urban farming or gardening. On Thursday, Jan 17, from 5-8 p.m., Ben Flanner, CEO and co-founder of New York Brooklyn Grange, will speak on his organization’s 2 1/2-acre soil-based rooftop farm. The evening is presented in partnership with Delaware Urban Farm and Food Coalition, whose mission is to take a collaborative approach to urban farming in improving lifestyle and increasing access to healthy food across Northern Delaware. On Thursday, Jan. 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Mark Highland, owner and operator of soil company Organic Mechanic, will discuss his new book, Practical Organic Gardening: The No-Nonsense Guide to Growing Naturally. Both events require pre-registration. Visit thedch.org.
