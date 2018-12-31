Ed Asner Stars In DTC’s The Soap Myth

On Thursday, Jan 24, the Delaware Theatre Company is hosting a staged reading of The Soap Myth. This play follows a journalist named Annie Blumberg as she tries to uncover the truth of an event that was rumored to have happened during the Holocaust; namely, did the Nazis make soap from the corpses of their murdered Jewish victims? The Soap Myth was written by Jeff Cohen and stars Ed Asner and Tovah Feldshuh. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at delawaretheatre.org.
