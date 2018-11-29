The Nutcracker Set for Dec. 8-9

Ever want to travel to a world of snowflake swirls and sugarplums dancing? Then come to The Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 8 and 9, for the 52nd annual performance of The Nutcracker. Special guest artists include Unity Phelan and Russell Janzen from the New York City Ballet, the HAC School of Dance, and the Voloshky Ukrainian Dance Ensemble. The show will feature more than 100 dancers from the Wilmington Ballet, Orchestra and Chorus. There will be two shows daily, a matinee at 2 p.m. and an evening show on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 8 p.m. Reserve your tickets now at thegrandwilmington.org.
