Spirited – Dec. 2018

Our recommendation from an area pro

From Joe Renaud, Beverage Director, Home Grown Café

Spiked Cider

I often daydream about this drink when I’m out in the winter weather and the cold is working its way through my body. There is nothing better to me than sitting at home with a mug or two, watching holiday movies from childhood and relaxing with my cat Bruce. It’s the perfect drink for the snowy nights with friends and family.

Things you’ll need:

• 4 oz rye whiskey (Redemption High Rye)

• 1 oz honey

• 6 cinnamon sticks

• 2 rosemary sprigs

• 10 oz Apple cider

To make:

1. Heat up a sauté pan to medium-high heat. When the pan is hot, take your cinnamon and rosemary and add them to the pan. This process is to open up the herbs and spice, bringing out the oils. Watch them to make sure they don’t burn, turning them every three minutes; after about 10 minutes it should be done.

2.Add the cider to the pan, warming it up to a low simmer. This will incorporate the cinnamon and rosemary flavors into the cider. Once it starts to simmer, add the honey to the mix. Stir until fully incorporated, and then turn off the heat. You can let this sit for a few minutes to keep infusing if you would like a stronger flavor.

2. Grab your favorite mug and pour in your whiskey. Add the infused cider. You now have a delicious spiked cider ready for a night on the couch watching the snow fall through the window. Turn on your favorite holiday movie and relax as the cider warms you up and takes you back to simpler times.

Cheers!