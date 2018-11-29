Enjoy a Parents Night Out

The Delaware Museum of Natural History is welcoming parents to stop by on Friday, Dec. 7, drop off their kids who are between the ages of 5-10, and enjoy a date night. At the museum, the children will have pizza for dinner, games, a movie, arts and crafts, and more. While their parents have a night to themselves, the children will learn and have fun with educational experiments. There is a limit of 14 kids, so register soon if interested, It’s $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. This event takes place every month, so go to delmnh.org to purchase a spot or for more information.
