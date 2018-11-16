World-Class Sound Stage Set for Wilmington Riverfront

A local production company’s multi-million-dollar project is aimed at luring film crews and music productions to the 7th Street Peninsula

The next time Delaware’s Aubrey Plaza arrives on set to film a movie, it might be right here in Wilmington. And the next time another First Stater, John Gallagher, Jr., begins working on that second Tony Award, it could be on the Riverfront.

In an exclusive with Out & About, Scott Humphrey, president of Light Action Productions in New Castle, says his company is building a 150,000-square-foot facility on 10 acres of land along the 7th Street Peninsula. The $8 million project will feature a 25,000-square-foot, 95-foot-tall sound stage called the Pine Box, which Humphrey says will be lit up and visible from Interstate 495.

“This sound stage will be for crews and companies that are either doing pre-production on a Broadway musical, or for a touring band that’s about to go out on the road, or for film or TV crews,” says Humphrey. “We’ve looked at moving to the city for a while, and I think this space will bring a sort of organic energy and lots of opportunity to the area.”

Humphrey knows a thing or two about energy. In his more than 30 years of providing professional sound, lighting and staging services, he’s filled disparate roles as touring with Thin Lizzy and running point for Pope Francis’ visit to Philadelphia. Now he wants to be able to bring that energy to Wilmington.

“It took time to find the right spot before we decided to invest and make the move from New Castle, but if we’re in the city, we can grow. It makes sense for us,” he says. “We’re breaking ground before the first of the year, and we’re really excited. This place can be a centerpiece for the Riverfront, and it’ll be something that will really catch the eyes of people driving down the highway toward the city.”