World-Class Sound Stage Set for Wilmington Riverfront

A local production company’s multi-million-dollar project is aimed at luring film crews and music productions to the 7th Street Peninsula
The next time Delaware’s Aubrey Plaza arrives on set to film a movie, it might be right here in Wilmington. And the next time another First Stater, John Gallagher, Jr., begins working on that second Tony Award, it could be on the Riverfront.
In an exclusive with Out & About, Scott Humphrey, president of Light Action Productions in New Castle, says his company is building a 150,000-square-foot facility on 10 acres of land along the 7th Street Peninsula. The $8 million project will feature a 25,000-square-foot, 95-foot-tall sound stage called the Pine Box, which Humphrey says will be lit up and visible from Interstate 495.
“This sound stage will be for crews and companies that are either doing pre-production on a Broadway musical, or for a touring band that’s about to go out on the road, or for film or TV crews,” says Humphrey. “We’ve looked at moving to the city for a while, and I think this space will bring a sort of organic energy and lots of opportunity to the area.”
Humphrey knows a thing or two about energy. In his more than 30 years of providing professional sound, lighting and staging services, he’s filled disparate roles as touring with Thin Lizzy and running point for Pope Francis’ visit to Philadelphia. Now he wants to be able to bring that energy to Wilmington.
“It took time to find the right spot before we decided to invest and make the move from New Castle, but if we’re in the city, we can grow. It makes sense for us,” he says. “We’re breaking ground before the first of the year, and we’re really excited. This place can be a centerpiece for the Riverfront, and it’ll be something that will really catch the eyes of people driving down the highway toward the city.”
According to Humphrey, the City of Wilmington was eager to facilitate the sale of the 20 acres of land (the total purchased by Humphrey). Mayor Michael Purzycki says the location and availability of land on the 7th Street Peninsula, while somewhat neglected, makes perfect sense for a company of Light Action’s size.
“There aren’t that many places in the city where you can find a piece of property that large, especially for a company of Scott’s size, with the need for external parking, all his big rigs, storage, and equipment,” says Purzycki. “We wanted to do everything we could to make the site attractive, but there was no particular assistance from us other than the commitment that we will improve road access out there.”
Once the facility is built, Light Action Productions’ warehouse – which will be filled with every sort of live entertainment production element – will occupy 90,000 square feet, along with 30,000 square feet of space designated to design, video and lighting studios and conference rooms. Another 5,000 square feet will be reserved for office space, and the final 25,000 square feet for the Pine Box, which Humphrey says is a reference to an expression his father always used.
“My dad would always say, ‘This is my last move before I go in the pine box,’” says Humphrey. “I figure this is my last move, so I kinda threw the name out there as a joke, but it stuck, and the architect liked it. The building will eventually have an ipe [wooden decking] wrap on it and of course we’ll light it up for different occasions and holidays.”
Humphrey says he’s already spoken to industrial and manufacturing neighbors in the 7th Street vicinity and has plans for the area. A small community featuring a restaurant and/or bar and possible hotel accommodations has been mentioned, though no plans have been confirmed. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the facility, provided construction timetables remain on target, is tentatively scheduled for late 2019. By 2020, Wilmington – “A Place to Be Somebody” – could become The Place to Be Somebody.