Art Buying Adventure This Saturday at the Delaware Contemporary

A worldwide collection of artists have contributed more than 300 works to SABA IV, the
Delaware Contemporary’s fourth annual small art buying adventure set for Saturday, Nov. 17.
All artwork is just $25 and displayed anonymously until sold. Select from works by emerging
artists as well as well-known area names such as Monique Rollins, Dennis Beach, Gina Bosworth
and Rick Rothrock. The event will feature live music, food and a cash bar. Online ticket sales end
Nov. 16 but tickets are available at the door. Visit www.decontemporary.org.
