Winslow Homer Art Exhibition

From Nov. 17 to Feb. 17, the Brandywine River Museum will exhibit the works of Winslow Homer (1836-1910). Homer used the newly-invented art of photography to capture the moment he was in, and went back to these images to create realistic oil paintings. The exhibit will allow you to examine the different mediums Homer worked with, and view this artist’s outlook on some of the most important moments in America’s history. For more information, visit brandywine.org/museum.
So, what do you think? Please comment below.