Winslow Homer Art Exhibition

Out & About Staff

, FYI

From Nov. 17 to Feb. 17, the Brandywine River Museum will exhibit the works of Winslow Homer (1836-1910). Homer used the newly-invented art of photography to capture the moment he was in, and went back to these images to create realistic oil paintings. The exhibit will allow you to examine the different mediums Homer worked with, and view this artist’s outlook on some of the most important moments in America’s history. For more information, visit brandywine.org/museum.

So, what do you think? Please comment below.

Tags

Category

FYI

Date

More Posts From: FYI

Winslow Homer Art Exhibition

Great Dames Contest Winner to be Announced Nov. 5

Camping Out for Coats

Quaker Hill Dinner

DAM Introduces Landmark Sculpture

Storytime in the Gardens