Great Dames Contest Winner to be Announced Nov. 5

Delaware Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long will be keynote speaker and will announce the winner of the Great Dames 2018 Remarkable Ideas Competition on Monday, Nov. 5. The event is set for Harry’s Savoy Ballroom in North Wilmington from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

At Great Dames Oct. 15 meeting, competition participants pitched innovative ideas that offer solutions in health and wellness, safety and security or education. They are vying for a $25,000 package of cash and services.

Hall-Long also will announce the winner of the Remarkable Youth Pitches (for teen girls), which is new this year.

“Women are reshaping the marketplace,” says Great Dames CEO Sharon Kelly Hake. “Women have the ability to sense great opportunities, and through this competition, we hope to provide a platform for sharing their powerful ideas and to get support.”

Hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks will be served, and a cash bar will be available. Proceeds benefit the Great Dames Fund, which supports causes that empower women and girls. For more information or tickets, visit greatdames.com.