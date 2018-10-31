Camping Out for Coats

On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 16 and 17, Operation Warm will sponsor a two-day campout in a field at 10 S. James St., in Newport (across the street from James Street Tavern). The Delaware Kids Fund created this organization to raise money to give children in need a new coat. To camp out at this second annual event, register at dekidsfund.org/operation-warm. Campers aren’t required to stay out both nights, and there will be s’mores, meals, bonfires, and games to enjoy while there. There is no registration fee, just a donation link to raise money to buy coats for kids in need. The goal is $40,000 goal, and even if you don’t camp out, feel free to donate.
