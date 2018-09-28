Where to Watch the Game

Autumn brings college football and intriguing NFL action back to a bar near you. Because of the multitude of options—number of TVs, choice of beers on tap, best food—we’ve come up with this directory to guide you through the selection process.

Compiled by Cullen Robinson & Jacob Orledge

8th & Union Kitchen

801 N. Union St., Wilmington; 654-9780

8thandunion.com

Number of TVs: 5

Beers on Tap: 16, Bottled Beers: 38

Crowd Favorites: Half-price burgers, tacos, appetizers, and $1.25 oysters.

BBC Tavern & Grill

4019 Kennett Pike, Greenville; 655-3785 bbctavernandgrill.com

Number of TVs: 7 Beers on Tap: 15, Bottled Beers: 60-75 Crowd Favorites: Nachos, caprese salad, house-made meatloaf, and BBC Burger.

Big Fish Grill

720 Justison St., Wilmington; 652-3474 bigfishriverfront.com

Number of TVs: 9 Beers on Tap: 7, Bottled Beers: 26 Crowd Favorites: Fresh, chef-inspired seafood dishes, large outdoor patio and lounge on the Riverfront.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Multiple locations: Bear, Christiana, Dover, Middletown, Newark, Rehoboth buffalowildwings.com Number of TVs: 42 Beers on Tap: 24, Bottled Beers: 18 (Features sports lottery at Bear, Dover and Middletown locations) Crowd Favorites: Boneless or traditional wings in any of 16 signature seasonings or sauces.

Chelsea Tavern

821 N. Market St., Wilmington; 482-3333 chelseatavern.com

Number of TVs: 4 Beers on Tap: 31, Bottled Beers: 190 Crowd Favorites: Wood burning oven pizza, Chelsea cheeseburger, and BBQ pork nachos.

Columbus Inn

2216 Pennsylvania Ave., Wilmington; 571-1492 www.columbusinn.net

Number of TVs: 5 (and a projector screen) Beers on Tap: 8, Bottled Beers: 28 Crowd Favorites: Lobster fried rice, filet sandwich, and signature crab cakes.

Dead Presidents Pub & Restaurant

108 W. Main St., Newark; 369-9414 deerparktavern.com

Number of TVs: 21 Beers on Tap: 22, Bottled Beers: 31 Crowd Favorites: Wings, mix combo, and nachos.

Deer Park Tavern

108 W. Main St., Newark; 369-9414 deerparktavern.com

Number of TVs: 21 Beers on Tap: 22, Bottled Beers: 31 Crowd Favorites: Wings, mix combo, and nachos.

Delaware Park

777 Delaware Park Blvd., Wilmington; 994-6700 delawarepark.com

Number of TVs: at least 37 at each location, including many 100-inch screens and one 150-incher Beers on Tap: 5-6, Bottled Beers: 15 Three bars – Club 3, The Cove, and the Sports Bar – all featuring plenty of pro football action plus the sports lottery. Crowd Favorites: Flame-broiled cheeseburgers, dollar hot dogs, cheese pizzas from Picciottis, wing zings, jalapeño crab fritters, crab fries, crab cakes and lobster.

Ernest & Scott Taproom

902 N. Market St., Wilmington; 384-8113 ernestandscott.com

Number of TVs: 11 Beers on Tap: 26, Bottled Beers: 34 Crowd Favorites: Blackened mahi tacos, loaded fries and burgers.

Famous Taverns

Seven locations: Polly Drummond, New Castle, Hockessin, and two in Newark and two in Wilmington famoustaverns.com

Number of TVs: 12-15 Beers on Tap: 8, Bottled Beers: 10 Crowd Favorites: Surround sound and full lineup of wine and spirits.

Gallucio’s

1709 Lovering Ave., Wilmington; 655-3689 gallucios-de.com

Number of TVs: 8 Beers on Tap: 16, Bottled Beers: 15 Crowd Favorites: Pomodoro pizza, California turkey Ruben, sautéed seafood medley, stromboli, and homemade lasagna.

Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen

Newark, Summit North and Kennett Square, Pa. meetatgrain.com

Number of TVs: 12 Beers on Tap: 24, Bottled Beers: 60 Crowd Favorites: Fried pickles, street tacos, and Cubano.

Grotto Pizza

16 locations in Delaware grottopizza.com

Number of TVs: 15-25 Beers on Tap: 6-14, Bottled Beers: 16-22 Crowd Favorites: Boneless wings, appetizer combo, and broccoli bites.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant

Wilmington and Newark ironhillbrewery.com Number of TVs: 4 Beers on Tap: 12-20, Bottled Beers: 7-9 Crowd Favorites: Cheesesteak eggrolls, voodoo chicken pizza, crab cake sandwich, petite filet mignon, scallops, and house nachos.

Kelly’s Logan House

1701 Delaware Ave., Wilmington; 652-9493 loganhouse.com

Number of TVs: 18, including a big screen Beers on Tap: 22, Bottled Beers: 18 Crowd Favorites: Buffalo wings, chili nachos, and dirty bird grilled cheese.

Kid Shelleen’s

14th & Scott, Wilmington; 658-4600 kidshelleens.com Number of TVs: 8 Beers on Tap: 13, Bottled Beers: 50 Crowd Favorites: Shelleen’s nachos, buffalo wings, and chicken quesadilla.

McGlynn’s Pub

Three locations: Polly Drummond, People’s Plaza, Dover mcglynnspub.com Number of TVs: 22 with NFL Package, all games all week Beers on Tap: 24, Bottled Beers: 40+ Crowd Favorites: Wings, nachos, burgers, and prime rib.

Mexican Post

3100 Naaman’s Rd., Wilmington; 478-3939 mexicanpost.com Number of TVs: 5 Beers on Tap: 5, Bottled Beers: 24 Crowd Favorites: Fajitas, chimichangas, and nachos.

Pike Creek Pub

4809 Limestone Rd., Wilmington; 235-8368 facebook.com/PikeCreekPub Number of TVs: 12 Beers on Tap: 8, Bottled Beers: 18 Crowd Favorites: All draft beers $3, Bud Light, Miller Lite, and Coronas are $3.

Route 2 Tavern

4305 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington; 256-0803, facebook.com/route2tavern Number of TVs: 15 Beers on Tap: 12, Bottled Beers: 15 Crowd Favorites: All draft beers are $3, Bud Light, Miller Lite, and Coronas are $3.

Stanley’s Tavern

2038 Foulk Rd., Wilmington; 475-1887 stanleys-tavern.com Number of TVs: 40 Beers on Tap: 25, Bottled Beers: 66 Crowd Favorites: Award-winning baby back ribs, wings, and tavern nachos.(Also features sports lottery)

Stitch House Brewery

829 N. Market St., Wilmington; 250-4280 stitchhousebrewery.com Number of TVs: 9 Beers on Tap: 16, Bottled Beers: 50 Crowd Favorites: Sunday brunch, sandwich board and burgers.

Stone Balloon Ale House

115 E. Main St., Newark; 266-8111 stoneballoon.com

Number of TVs: 5 Beers on Tap: 17, Bottled Beers: 50 Crowd Favorites: Beef & bacon lollipops, keg fries, chicken gyro dumplings, tuna poke and short rib pot roast.

Tonic Bar & Grille

111 W. 11th Street, Wilmington; 777-2040, tonicbargrille.com Number of TVs: 15 Beers on Tap: 16, Bottled Beers: 24 Crowd Favorites: Crab cakes, fried calamari, and lobster tail.

Trolley Square Oyster House

1707 Delaware Ave, Wilmington; 384-7310, trolleysquareoysterhouse.com Number of TVs: 16 Beers on Tap: 16, Bottled Beers: 26 Crowd Favorites: Live music, open until 1am daily, Best of Delaware winner for lobster roll, large raw bar, $1 drafts on football Sundays and Old Bay dry rub wings.

Two Stones Pub

Three locations: Newark (294-1890), Wilmington; (439-3231) & Kennett Square (610-444-3940), twostonespub.com Number of TVs: 6-10 Beers on Tap: 20-25, Bottled Beers: 40-90 at each location Crowd Favorites: Fry piles, hog wings, and chicken wings.

Washington Street Ale House

1206 Washington St., Wilmington; 658-2537, wsalehouse.com

Number of TVs: 9 Beers on Tap: 24, Bottled Beers: 20 Crowd Favorites: Draft beer selection and Sunday brunch with a build-your-own bloody mary bar.