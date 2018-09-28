Get Out & Vote

Here’s a step-by-step guide to making your voice heard in the Nov. 6 general election. Now you have no excuse.

Step 1:

Register!

It’s not too late to register to vote for the Tuesday, Nov. 6, general election in Delaware. To be eligible to vote, you must register with the Department of Elections by Saturday, Oct. 13. You can complete the registration online at ivote.de.gov, by mail or in person at certain government offices. You must be 18 years old by the date of the election to register. For more information on the process, visit elections.delaware.gov.

Step 2:

Find Your Polling Place

Don’t know where to vote? Everyone is assigned a polling location according to the address listed on their voter registration. Check your polling location online at ivote.de.gov.

Step 3:

Be Informed

Be an informed voter. Do some research on the candidates for office who will be on the ballot in your district. Read their positions on the issues that matter to you. When you go to the voting booth and punch your ballot, be sure your choice will accurately represent your voice in the halls of government.

Being informed will help you make an intelligent choice in every office up for election. Your State Representative or the State Auditor may not receive the same attention as a U.S. Senator or the Attorney General, but they play a vital part in passing legislation and executing policies that may have a direct impact on your life.

Absentee Ballots

Do you have a student in the family who attends a university out of state? Do you have a loved one in the military who is deployed overseas? Will you be traveling out of state or otherwise unable to vote at your assigned polling location on Nov. 6?

It’s still possible to vote in the election by filing an absentee ballot. You can request an absentee ballot by mail or online at ivote.de.gov. The ballot must be filled out and mailed back to the appropriate county office of the Department of Elections. You can also visit the office in your county and fill out a ballot in person prior to the election. You are encouraged to request the ballot as early as possible. The last day absentee ballots will be mailed is Nov. 2.

Certain Felons Can Vote in Delaware

Residents of Delaware who have been convicted of a felony and have served their sentences, unless they were convicted of murder, manslaughter, a sex crime, or a crime related to bribery or abuse of office, are eligible to vote.