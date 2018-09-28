A State Salute

Delaware Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival set for Oct. 13

Delaware’s craft alcohol producers take center stage on Saturday, Oct. 13, at the 9th Annual Delaware Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival at the Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village in Dover.

The 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. event is a long-standing Kent County tradition and is the only statewide festival that features the full roster of Delaware producers—from beer to wine to spirits to mead.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to celebrate the industry and showcase all that is produced in our state,” says John Doerfler, Sales & Event manager for Kent County Tourism.

There are a few notable changes for 2018, including returning the event to Dover after several years at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington. Kent County Tourism has historically managed the event. This year, Event Allies, a Wilmington-based event management company, will assume the role. Event Allies produces a host of Delaware events, including the Wilmington Grand Prix, Separation Day, City Restaurant Week, Newark Food & Brew Festival, River Towns Ride & Festival and Wilmington Beer Week.

Also new this year is a VIP ticket ($79), which includes early access (11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), exclusive and unlimited tastings, premium free parking, catered lunch and a glass souvenir cup. General admission tickets are $50 and include unlimited tastings and a souvenir cup.

Live music will be provided by bands representing various parts of the state, including Lyric Drive, Clifford Keith Band and Element K. Other features include free parking, food trucks, homegrown products, festival games and guided tours of the Agricultural Museum and Village.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit DEBeerWineSpirits.com.