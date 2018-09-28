A Night With Character – Lots of Them

39th Halloween Loop set for Saturday, Oct. 27

The Halloween Loop is almost 40. In other words, we’re old enough to know better.

But it’s tough to shake old habits, so forgive us if we fail to act our age on this one night of the year. Or, act like we’re someone else, say…Donald Trump, Prince Harry or any of the Kardashians. Wilmington may be the place to be somebody, but on Halloween Loop night it’s the place to be somebody else.

Ten venues are set for this citywide costumed pub crawl. The official start is 8 p.m. and everyone 21 years or older is invited. In fact, those under age 21 can watch the show from the sidewalk or street. The costumes are quite entertaining.

“In terms of annual nightlife events in Wilmington, nothing really compares to the Halloween Loop,” says Jim Miller of Out & About Magazine, the presenting sponsor of the event. “Three things make it such a supremely successful series: longevity, draw and spectacle.”

This year’s Loop lineup includes Catherine Rooney’s, Chelsea Tavern, Dead Presidents, Ernest & Scott Taproom, Gallucio’s Café, Grotto Pizza, Kelly’s Logan House, Timothy’s Riverfront, Trolley Oyster House and Trolley Tap House. A one-time $10 cover gains you a wristband that is your admission to all participating Loop venues.

This year’s Loop Series continues its partnership with Lyft, the nationwide ride-on-demand company. A special code will be printed on all wristbands, entitling attendees to a free or discounted trip (depending on their destination) on their first use only. It’s one discount per caller, but if you work as a team your group can utilize Lyft all night for minimal cost.

There is no official starting point to the Loop. You simply select the nightspot you’d like to visit first, pay the cover charge, and receive your wristband.

Here are a few other Halloween Loop tips:

• Costumes are strongly recommended. This is a costumed bar crawl. Many venues have prizes. In fact, the Loop Patrol will be awarding on-the-spot prizes for costumes that catch their eye.

• Make it easy on yourself and have Lyft pick you up at your house. Then you’ll never have to worry about driving or parking.

• Wear a comfortable costume. Make sure it allows you to see where you are walking and use the rest room with ease. And make sure it doesn’t cause you to become overheated.

• Get there early. Lines begin forming by 9 p.m.

• If you don’t use Lyft, designate a sober driver or plan to stay in the city for the evening at a friend’s place or one of the city’s five hotels. There are also several complimentary Last Call Lots where you can leave your car overnight and pick it up the next day.

For a list of venues, Last Call Lots and updates on the Halloween Loop, visit outandaboutnow.com.