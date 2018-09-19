Three-Day Equestrian Event at Fair Hill

A Fair Hill International three-day event will be returning to Fair Hill, Md., for the 30th time on Oct. 18-21. The event will host the U.S. Equestrian CCI3 and CCI2 Fall Eventing Championships and the USEA Young Event Horse East Coast Championships.
There will be world class equestrian competitions, including Olympic veterans and internationally recognized competitors, with $50,000 in prize money at stake. Hosted by the Dutta Corporation, an international and domestic horse shipping company founded by J. Tim Dutta, the event at the Fair Hill Natural Resource Management Area offers a broad experience for visitors, including great food, local craft brews, equestrian vendor shops, children’s activities and more.