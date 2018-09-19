Preserving Delaware History

The State of Delaware’s Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs has released a plan that details how to preserve the state’s historical heritage over the next five years. The biggest theme in the report is the suggestion to build a coalition of as many stakeholders as possible in order to share resources and coordinate efforts. Citizens, private organizations and state agencies are all encouraged to work together to achieve a common goal of preserving Delaware’s heritage.
Another key goal is to enhance or establish relationships among government programs that impact and support historic preservation.
View the entire report at history.delaware.gov.