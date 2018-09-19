Great Dames Presents Jen Groover

Great Dames will host Jen Groover, a creativity and innovation guru, as the keynote speaker at its 2018 Remarkable Ideas Competition. The inventor of the Butler Bag, the world’s first compartmentalized purse, will share her story at Harry’s Savoy Grill Ballroom on Monday, Oct. 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Audience members do not have to be competition participants.
The Remarkable Ideas Competition is a chance for women to pitch ideas offering solutions in several areas of life, such as youth services, education, safety and security, and health and wellness. At stake is a $25,000 package in cash and services.
