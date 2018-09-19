Delawarean Wins Homebrewers Gold

Jack Price, of Milford, received a gold medal for his Belgian Golden Ale at the American Homebrewers Association Convention, held in Portland, Oreg., in June. His Belgium Golden Strong placed second in the regional competition in Philadelphia, making it eligible to compete nationally alongside 350 regional finalists. Price’s beer came out on top out of more than 8,000 entries across 33 categories. The entries came from every state in the U.S. as well as the United Kingdom, Japan, Brazil and other countries.
So, what do you think? Please comment below.