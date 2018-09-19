Delaware Symphony Announces New Season

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra’s 2018-19 Concert Season begins on Friday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m. in Copeland Hall at The Grand Opera House on Market Street. The opening night will be highlighted by David Amado conducting “The American Dream: A tribute to Leonard Bernstein,” as well as works by Robert Paterson, Aaron Copland and Samuel Barber. The concert will be repeated on Sunday, Sept. 30, at 3 p.m. at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes.

The Concert Season will continue with an array of performances, including five Classics Series at The Grand, four Chamber Series in the Gold Ballroom of the Hotel du Pont, two added performances of Classics Series in Lewes, two Explorer concerts for Children in Wilmington and Dover, and a yet to be announced Family Concert.

The Classics Series concerts will take place on Friday evenings—Nov. 9, and next year on Jan. 25, March 22 and May 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Copeland Hall. The Chamber Series will be on Tuesdays—Oct. 23, Dec. 11, Feb. 19 and April 19. All Chamber series events will take place in the Gold Ballroom beginning at 7:30 p.m.

For the first time, ticket sales will be available directly online at delawaresymphony.org. Single ticket prices begin at $19.