Fall Into Fun

These 19 local events will get you in the autumnal spirit. Embrace the season with train rides through fall foliage, outdoor music festivals, tasty fundraisers, crisp corn maze adventures, ghost tours, a harvest moon festival and more!

Steamin’ Days at Auburn Heights

The Marshall Steam Museum

3000 Creek Rd., Yorklyn

First Sunday of the month through November

Auburnheights.org

Climb into an antique automobile or board one of the trains and experience what it was like to travel at the turn of the 20th century. Another option is touring the 1897 mansion that was home to three generations of the Marshall family. General admission is $8 for ages 12 and under, $11 for 13 and up, and free for Friends of Auburn Heights Preserve members.

The Farmer & The Chef

The Chase Center

815 Justison St., Wilmington

Thursday, Sept. 13; 5:45-8:30 p.m.

Visitwilmingtonde.com

The event is a fundraiser for the March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization that funds research to improve the health of mothers and babies, where all who attend will be able to sample food grown by local farmers and prepared by local chefs.

Fortify Music Fest

Fort Dupont

260 Old Elm Ave., Delaware City

Saturday, Sept. 29; 1-9 p.m.

Fortdupont.org

Don’t miss this day-long festival that will combine classic music such as Led Zeppelin and The Police with local music talent including Kashmir and Montana Wildaxe. Set on the historic and scenic grounds of Fort Dupont, this festival will highlight a variety of food and beer selections from the area including the Fortify IPA brewed by Twin Lakes.

Local Brews & Local Grooves

The Queen

500 N. Market St., Wilmington

Saturday, Sept. 29; 2 p.m.

Visitwilmingtonde.com

The self described ultimate craft beer and music festival will hit the Queen in September, and bringing with it the opportunity to listen to great music and enjoy craft beer from Delaware’s breweries.

Taste of Trolley

Trolley Square

Various participating locations

Saturday, Sept. 29; 1-5 p.m.

tasteoftrolley.com

Experience the vibrant western Wilmington neighborhood of Trolley Square in an afternoon filled with street entertainment, food, beer, wine and spirit sampling, and kids attractions.

Corn Maze & Fall Fun

Ramsey’s Farm

330 Ramsey Rd., Wilmington

Various dates

Ramseysfarm.com

Enjoy the fun of Ramsey’s Farm this season as they offer a corn maze, sorghum maze, hay maze, pumpkin painting, hayrides and more.

Kalmar Nyckel Adventures

Wilmington & Historic New Castle

Various October dates

Kalmarnyckel.org

Feel the wind on your face as you take to the sea on the Kalmar Nyckel, and enjoy day sails, private sails, tours, or river cruises, setting off from multiple locations, including Wilmington and Historic New Castle.

Fort Delaware Ghost Tours

Pea Patch Island, Delaware City

Various October dates

destateparks.com

Anticipate the thrill of the supernatural in an actual paranormal investigation of Pea Patch Island’s Fort Delaware. Only persons 13 years and older can participate. All departures are on the ferry from Delaware City at 45 Clinton St. Admission is $50 per person.

Milburn Orchards

1495 Appleton Rd., Elkton, Md.

October through November

Milburnorchards.com

This Fall, Milburn Orchards is the place to go for hayrides, a corn maze, farmyard playground, tractor tunnel, straw jump, and more. Admission is $5-$10, and free for ages 2 and below.

Harvest Moon Festival

Coverdale Farm Preserve

543 Way Rd., Greenville

Saturday, Oct. 6

Delawarenaturesociety.org

This fall festival offers activities for all ages with hayrides, live music, food trucks, artisan demonstrations, and children’s activities. The festival is free for all members and $7 for non-members over the age of five.

Grainfest III

Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen

270 E. Main St., Newark

Saturday, Oct. 6; 12 p.m.

meetatgrain.com/grainfest

The third annual Grainfest will include more than 20 breweries, two crush stations, two food trucks, wine stations and live music. Music features Cherry Crush, Spokey Speaky, Marielle Kraft, Hotbed, Bucket of Hot and Chris D’Espo. Admission costs $18 online and $20 at the door. You must be 21 or older to attend.

The Ultimate Tailgate

Delaware Park Racetrack & Slots

777 Delaware Park Blvd., Wilmington

Thursday, Oct. 18; 6-9 p.m.

Mealsonwheelsde.org

The Tailgate is a charitable fundraiser that will benefit Meals on Wheels Delaware. The event will include wine, spirits and craft beer from 2SP Brewing Co. as well as area restaurants’ various interpretations of tailgate food. Guests will have live entertainment, a silent auction, tailgate-themed games, and a beer/wine toss at their disposal. Tickets cost $65 per person and should be purchased online.

Movies on Tap Film Fest

Penn Cinema

401 S. Madison St., Wilmington

Thursday, Oct. 18, Friday, Oct. 19 and Saturday, Oct. 20

penncinema.com

The first-ever Movies on Tap Film Fest takes place over three nights and will feature seven movies from the sci-fi, horror and comedy genres including the original Halloween and Predator films and a midnight screening of Flash Gordon. Proceeds will benefit charity.

Boo at the Zoo

Brandywine Zoo

1001 N. Park Dr., Wilmington

Friday, Oct. 19 and Saturday, Oct. 20; 5-7 p.m.

Brandywinezoo.org

Trick-or-treat and explore the zoo at dusk to celebrate the upcoming Halloween holiday. Kids should enjoy a fun night in their costumes without the horror themed elements of the season.

Wilmington Beer Week

Wilmington, Various locations in the city

Week of Oct. 21-28

wilmingtonbeerweek.com

Wilmington will play host to a week full of events around the city showcasing the wide variety of craft beer available in the First State.

Beers & Gears

Delaware Park

777 Delaware Park Blvd., Wilmington

Saturday, Oct. 27; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Delawarepark.com

This car show includes rat rods, muscles, exotics, hot rods, turners, pro street, imports, trucks and classics. More than 450 trophies will be awarded during this family-friendly event, free for spectators, with live music and DJs.

Vendemmia da Vinci

Wine and Food Festival

Christiana Hilton

100 Continental Dr., Newark

Sunday, Oct. 28; 3-7 p.m.

Societadavinci.org

Dedicated to promoting the Italian-American heritage, the Da Vinci Society helps families in need, provides educational grants, supports cultural events and institutions within the community and throws one heck of a fall event. Guests can enjoy live entertainment and enjoy samples of Italian food and wine.

Fall Crisp Classic

Urban Bike Project

Bellevue State Park, Wilmington

Saturday, Nov. 3; 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Urbanbikeproject.com

This autumnal bicycle ride begins and ends at Bellevue, with eight-mile or 12-mile options for riders. An after party at the finish line in Bellevue State Park is sponsored by Dogfish Head Brewery.

The Grand Gala

Copeland Hall, The Grand Opera House

818 N. Market Street., Wilmington

Saturday, Dec. 1; 8 p.m.

Thegrandwilmington.org

Grammy award-winning artist Michael McDonald will perform at Copeland Hall for the 42nd Annual Grand Gala. The night will be capped off with an after-party at the Hotel DuPont with live music, dancing and an open bar. The proceeds of the gala will benefit The Grand’s Arts Education Programs.