Fall Into Fun

These 19 local events will get you in the autumnal spirit. Embrace the season with train rides through fall foliage, outdoor music festivals, tasty fundraisers, crisp corn maze adventures, ghost tours, a harvest moon festival and more!
Steamin’ Days at Auburn Heights
The Marshall Steam Museum
3000 Creek Rd., Yorklyn
First Sunday of the month through November
Auburnheights.org
Climb into an antique automobile or board one of the trains and experience what it was like to travel at the turn of the 20th century. Another option is touring the 1897 mansion that was home to three generations of the Marshall family. General admission is $8 for ages 12 and under, $11 for 13 and up, and free for Friends of Auburn Heights Preserve members.
The Farmer & The Chef
The Chase Center
815 Justison St., Wilmington
Thursday, Sept. 13; 5:45-8:30 p.m.
Visitwilmingtonde.com
The event is a fundraiser for the March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization that funds research to improve the health of mothers and babies, where all who attend will be able to sample food grown by local farmers and prepared by local chefs.
Fortify Music Fest
Fort Dupont
260 Old Elm Ave., Delaware City
Saturday, Sept. 29; 1-9 p.m.
Fortdupont.org
Don’t miss this day-long festival that will combine classic music such as Led Zeppelin and The Police with local music talent including Kashmir and Montana Wildaxe. Set on the historic and scenic grounds of Fort Dupont, this festival will highlight a variety of food and beer selections from the area including the Fortify IPA brewed by Twin Lakes.
Local Brews & Local Grooves
The Queen
500 N. Market St., Wilmington
Saturday, Sept. 29; 2 p.m.
Visitwilmingtonde.com
The self described ultimate craft beer and music festival will hit the Queen in September, and bringing with it the opportunity to listen to great music and enjoy craft beer from Delaware’s breweries.
Taste of Trolley
Trolley Square
Various participating locations
Saturday, Sept. 29; 1-5 p.m.
tasteoftrolley.com
Experience the vibrant western Wilmington neighborhood of Trolley Square in an afternoon filled with street entertainment, food, beer, wine and spirit sampling, and kids attractions.
Corn Maze & Fall Fun
Ramsey’s Farm
330 Ramsey Rd., Wilmington
Various dates
Ramseysfarm.com
Enjoy the fun of Ramsey’s Farm this season as they offer a corn maze, sorghum maze, hay maze, pumpkin painting, hayrides and more.
Kalmar Nyckel Adventures
Wilmington & Historic New Castle
Various October dates
Kalmarnyckel.org
Feel the wind on your face as you take to the sea on the Kalmar Nyckel, and enjoy day sails, private sails, tours, or river cruises, setting off from multiple locations, including Wilmington and Historic New Castle.
Fort Delaware Ghost Tours
Pea Patch Island, Delaware City
Various October dates
destateparks.com
Anticipate the thrill of the supernatural in an actual paranormal investigation of Pea Patch Island’s Fort Delaware. Only persons 13 years and older can participate. All departures are on the ferry from Delaware City at 45 Clinton St. Admission is $50 per person.
Milburn Orchards
1495 Appleton Rd., Elkton, Md.
October through November
Milburnorchards.com
This Fall, Milburn Orchards is the place to go for hayrides, a corn maze, farmyard playground, tractor tunnel, straw jump, and more. Admission is $5-$10, and free for ages 2 and below.
Harvest Moon Festival
Coverdale Farm Preserve
543 Way Rd., Greenville
Saturday, Oct. 6
Delawarenaturesociety.org
This fall festival offers activities for all ages with hayrides, live music, food trucks, artisan demonstrations, and children’s activities. The festival is free for all members and $7 for non-members over the age of five.
Grainfest III
Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen
270 E. Main St., Newark
Saturday, Oct. 6; 12 p.m.
meetatgrain.com/grainfest
The third annual Grainfest will include more than 20 breweries, two crush stations, two food trucks, wine stations and live music. Music features Cherry Crush, Spokey Speaky, Marielle Kraft, Hotbed, Bucket of Hot and Chris D’Espo. Admission costs $18 online and $20 at the door. You must be 21 or older to attend.
The Ultimate Tailgate
Delaware Park Racetrack & Slots
777 Delaware Park Blvd., Wilmington
Thursday, Oct. 18; 6-9 p.m.
Mealsonwheelsde.org
The Tailgate is a charitable fundraiser that will benefit Meals on Wheels Delaware. The event will include wine, spirits and craft beer from 2SP Brewing Co. as well as area restaurants’ various interpretations of tailgate food. Guests will have live entertainment, a silent auction, tailgate-themed games, and a beer/wine toss at their disposal. Tickets cost $65 per person and should be purchased online.
Movies on Tap Film Fest
Penn Cinema
401 S. Madison St., Wilmington
Thursday, Oct. 18, Friday, Oct. 19 and Saturday, Oct. 20
penncinema.com
The first-ever Movies on Tap Film Fest takes place over three nights and will feature seven movies from the sci-fi, horror and comedy genres including the original Halloween and Predator films and a midnight screening of Flash Gordon. Proceeds will benefit charity.
Boo at the Zoo
Brandywine Zoo
1001 N. Park Dr., Wilmington
Friday, Oct. 19 and Saturday, Oct. 20; 5-7 p.m.
Brandywinezoo.org
Trick-or-treat and explore the zoo at dusk to celebrate the upcoming Halloween holiday. Kids should enjoy a fun night in their costumes without the horror themed elements of the season.
Wilmington Beer Week
Wilmington, Various locations in the city
Week of Oct. 21-28
wilmingtonbeerweek.com
Wilmington will play host to a week full of events around the city showcasing the wide variety of craft beer available in the First State.
Beers & Gears
Delaware Park
777 Delaware Park Blvd., Wilmington
Saturday, Oct. 27; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Delawarepark.com
This car show includes rat rods, muscles, exotics, hot rods, turners, pro street, imports, trucks and classics. More than 450 trophies will be awarded during this family-friendly event, free for spectators, with live music and DJs.
Vendemmia da Vinci
Wine and Food Festival
Christiana Hilton
100 Continental Dr., Newark
Sunday, Oct. 28; 3-7 p.m.
Societadavinci.org
Dedicated to promoting the Italian-American heritage, the Da Vinci Society helps families in need, provides educational grants, supports cultural events and institutions within the community and throws one heck of a fall event. Guests can enjoy live entertainment and enjoy samples of Italian food and wine.
Fall Crisp Classic
Urban Bike Project
Bellevue State Park, Wilmington
Saturday, Nov. 3; 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Urbanbikeproject.com
This autumnal bicycle ride begins and ends at Bellevue, with eight-mile or 12-mile options for riders. An after party at the finish line in Bellevue State Park is sponsored by Dogfish Head Brewery.
The Grand Gala
Copeland Hall, The Grand Opera House
818 N. Market Street., Wilmington
Saturday, Dec. 1; 8 p.m.
Thegrandwilmington.org
Grammy award-winning artist Michael McDonald will perform at Copeland Hall for the 42nd Annual Grand Gala. The night will be capped off with an after-party at the Hotel DuPont with live music, dancing and an open bar. The proceeds of the gala will benefit The Grand’s Arts Education Programs.