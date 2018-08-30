At Theatre N

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
This heart-warming documentary tells the story of Fred Rogers and his long-running, award-winning public television program, Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood. Rogers, one of the most unlikely TV personalities the medium has ever produced, was an unassuming but quietly subversive man who had a clear vision of how to talk to children about the most sensitive subjects through the lens of the camera. Through interviews and clips from his long career, the film powerfully reminds us how important and compelling Mr. Rogers always was. Sept. 1-2, 7-9. theatren.com.
So, what do you think? Please comment below.