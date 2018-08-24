Vibe Night Open Mic Edition at The Queen

Get ready to sing your heart out! The Queen (500 N Market St.) will host an open mic night — Vibe Night Open Mic Edition — on Saturday, Aug. 25. Doors open at 8 p.m., and tickets are $10.
The event, sponsored by Wavlab Studios and Live Nation, is open to anyone who wishes to participate.
The first iteration of the open mic night, hosted by Wavlab Studios, occurred last month and had 200 in attendance for a night of music and fun.
