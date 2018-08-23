The Mid-Atlantic Foundation for Safety and Education will host the Otto FunFest Child Safety Event on Saturday, Sept. 8. The safety event will take place at the Police Athletic League, located at 7259 Lancaster Pike in Hockessin, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will include child passenger safety seat checks, bike and pedestrian safety, CPR demonstrations, face painting and more. The child passenger safety seat checks require pre-registration.

The Foundation is partnering with the New Castle County Parks and Recreation to make this event free to attend.