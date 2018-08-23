Getting Serious About Disc Golf

The Delaware Disc Golf Club will host a Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) National Tour Elite Series event this month, beginning Thursday, Sept. 13, through Sunday, Sept. 16. This stop will bring many of the top professional disc golf players worldwide to Delaware and will be the largest event hosted by the Delaware organization to date.

The event will take place at the Iron Hill Disc Golf Course in Newark. Thursday night will feature a free putting lesson from visiting professional players. Then it will consist of one round a day, Friday through Sunday. Saturday night there will be a putting competition open to all players and spectators with a prize of $200 for the winner. There will also be a glow course and live music on Saturday night.

The organization is looking for volunteers to assist with score keeping, spotting, crowd control, utilizing quiet signs, and ensuring hydration stations are filled throughout the course. The goal is to have 50 volunteers signed up for each day. For more information, visit dediscgolf.com.