Election Resources Are Available Online

Midterm election season is upon us and the League of Women Voters of Delaware is launching a voter’s guide to help encourage civic participation this fall. The voter’s guide provides information on each candidate running in the state, guidance on how to register to vote and polling place information. The guide can be found at vote411.org.

There will be two voting dates in Delaware this fall. The primary elections for both parties will occur on Thursday, Sept. 6. The general election that will determine the final outcome will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Additional information about the elections can be found at elections.delaware.gov. The League of Women Voters in Delaware also publishes other resources online at lwvdelaware.org.