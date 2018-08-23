The Delaware Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival will celebrate its ninth year on Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village in Dover. The event is the only statewide celebration of Delaware craft alcohol producers.

The event will take place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and incorporate a collaboration with Delaware’s agriculture industry. Features include beer, wine and spirits tastings, opportunities to meet brewers, special demonstrations, food trucks, live music, outdoor games, special exhibits, guided tours of the Agricultural Museum, and an event store for alcohol-makers to sell collectables and products for home consumption.

The DBWS Festival will also spotlight the Delaware Beer, Wine & Spirits Trail. For more information about the Trail, go to VisitDelaware.com/bwst and the Trail’s mobile app.

VIP tickets are available, and include reserved parking, early access, exclusive samplings, catered lunch and more. General admission tickets are also available. Kids under age 16 will be admitted free. Visit DeBeerWineSpirits.com for ticket prices and more information.