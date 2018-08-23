A Taste of the Brandywine Valley’s Best

A stellar lineup will be featured during the fifth annual Brandywine Valley Restaurant Week set for Sept. 10-15. Sixteen of the premier restaurants in Northern Delaware and Southern Chester County, Pa., will team for the six-day event and feature prix-fixe menus of $15 for a two-course lunch and $35 for a three-course dinner.
This year’s featured restaurants include Bank’s Seafood Kitchen, Buckley’s Tavern, Brandywine Prime, Columbus Inn, Domaine Hudson, Harry’s Savoy Grill, Krazy Kat’s, La Fia Bistro, Market Kitchen & Bar, Piccolina Toscana, Ted’s Montana Grill, The Back Burner, The Green Room, Tonic Bar & Grille, Vincenza & Margherita Bistro and Walter’s Steakhouse.
For a list of featured menus visit BrandywineTaste.com.