Old Dominion in Milton

Virginia-based country band, Old Dominion, blends lyrical wit, rock and roll and flares of pop.

See them at Hudson Fields in Milton (30045 Eagle Crest Rd.) on Thursday, Aug. 23. Last year they celebrated their debut platinum single and two weeks at the no.1 spot for “Break Up With Him.” Plus, they released their first full-length album Meat and Candy.

The band, made up of lead singer Matthew Ramsey, lead guitarist Brad Tursi, multi-instrumentalist Trevor Rosen, bassist Geoff Sprung and drummer Whit Sellers, has spent eight years polishing their sound.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event is over by 11. The event is all ages. Tickets start at $43 here.