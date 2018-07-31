This Month at Theatre N

Loving Vincent, Aug. 17-20

An Oscar nominee for Best Animated Feature in 2018, Loving Vincent tells the story of a young man sent to deliver Vincent Van Gogh’s final letter a year after the artist’s suicide. Visiting the village of Auvers-sur-Oise, the man meets many townsfolk who interacted with the eccentric painter in his final days. The film was shot in a distinctive oil-painted animation that faithfully evokes Van Gogh’s signature Post-Impressionist style. Aug. 10-13.

Coming to Theatre N in August: Boundaries, a family road comedy with Vera Farmiga and Christopher Plummer, Aug. 3-6; The Beatles: Yellow Submarine, remastered re-release of classic ‘60s pop art cartoon, Aug. 3-5 and 10-12; a moving documentary about triplet boys separated at birth and yet oddly alike, Three Identical Strangers, Aug. 17-20; and the ongoing countdown of AFI’s Top 100 films of all time. theatren.com.