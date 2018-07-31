The Last Burgers of Summer

The seventh annual Burger Battle will take place at the Cauffiel House on Philadelphia Pike overlooking the scenic Delaware River on the last Saturday of summer, Aug. 25, at noon.

Restaurants from across the state provide burger samples to guests and judges as they compete to win prizes in three categories: Critic’s Choice, Alternative Burger and People’s Choice. Attendees can eat all the burger samples they want, then vote for their favorite.

Proceeds will benefit two Delaware-based nonprofits: The Food Bank of Delaware, which strives to find long-term solutions to poverty and hunger in the state, and the ProStart Program of the Delaware Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, which works to provide on-the-job experience to high school students interested in a career in the culinary arts.

Tickets purchased prior to the event are $50; any unsold tickets will be available for $60 at the door. Tickets for ages 13-20 are $30, and children 5-12 are $10. Children under 5 are free. For more information, visit deburgerbattle.com or facebook.com/deburgerbattle.